Ludhiana’s Jatinder Singh sets up Oman’s win over PNG in T20 World Cup

He might be playing for the Oman cricket team, but it’s difficult to keep the Punjabi spirit out of Jatinder Singh.

Playing in his second T20 World Cup, Singh, born in Ludhiana, scored the highest 73 runs (42 balls) in an aggressive style to set up Oman’s 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in round one of the Group B match during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

As soon as he reached his 50, he celebrated in Shikhar Dhawan’s thigh-five style. Considered the best batsman of the Oman team, Singh also idolises Indian cricketer Dhawan.

“I am a huge fan of Shikhar paaji. I love celebrating like that on the ground. It brings out the Punjabi in me. Also, it was amazing to go out there and hit those shots for the team,” said Singh, who migrated with his mother and three siblings to Muscat in 2003 to join his father, Gurmail Singh.

“My family belongs to the Ramgarhia community and has been involved in carpentry for generations. I am the first and only sportsperson in our entire clan. I feel so proud and privileged. Cricket is my passion and I want to do well for Oman in the ongoing T20 World Cup as we are the co-hosts also,” said Singh, who hit 62-ball 107 runs against Nepal last month. It was the second-fastest ODI ton by an associate batsman, Ireland’s Kevin O’Brian being the fastest.

Singh’s was also the highest T20 individual score by any cricketer from Oman. He works with Khimji Ram Das company and looks after the corporate affairs apart from playing for Oman. His father works in the Oman police department’s carpentry section as a foreman and will retire in December.

Praising 32-year-old Singh’s knock, Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood said after the match, “Jatinder is a very important player of our team. He is the backbone of the team. The way he scored 73 runs against PNG shows his confidence and skills. He is going to play a crucial role in the upcoming games too. We take on Bangladesh in the next match. They are a test-playing nation. We want to give our best and record a win.”

Hosts Oman chased the 130-run target set by the PNG in just 13.2 overs, courtesy Singh’s 42-ball-knock and his opening partner Aqib Ilyas’s 50 not-out off 43 balls. Singh hit seven fours and four sixes. The partnership between Ilyas and Singh is the highest partnership in the T20 World Cup for an Associate Nation.

Oman will now play Bangladesh in their next Group B match on Tuesday.

“Cricket has grown by leaps and bounds in Oman. We have better facilities and an experienced coach like Sri Lankan great Duleep Mendis. Our preparations are good for the T20 World Cup. We will put up a competitive show against Bangladesh and are hoping for a win,” concluded Singh.