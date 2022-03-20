Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana's youth enters top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol
Ludhiana's youth enters top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol

Jaskaran Singh of Sector-32, Ludhiana, claimed to be the first North Indian to enter top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol.
Student of BA Economics final year, Jaskaran Singh of Ludhiana, wants to do playback singing for Telugu actor Allu Arjun. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 21- year-old city-based youth brought laurels to the state as he qualified to the top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol, a singing reality show, after clearing seven rounds of audition.

Jaskaran Singh of Sector-32, Ludhiana, claimed to be the first North Indian to achieve the feat.

Student of BA Economics final year, Singh wants to do playback singing for Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

“I have always been a fan of South Indian movies and I also love South Indian music. I learnt Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada from Youtube,” Singh said.

In 2018, Jaskaran became the first runner-up of another singing show Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and also recorded for Tamil and Telugu movies and a Telugu album.

His father Balbir Singh runs a hosiery business here and his mother is a housewife.

