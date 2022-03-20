Ludhiana’s youth enters top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol

A 21- year-old city-based youth brought laurels to the state as he qualified to the top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol, a singing reality show, after clearing seven rounds of audition.

Jaskaran Singh of Sector-32, Ludhiana, claimed to be the first North Indian to achieve the feat.

Student of BA Economics final year, Singh wants to do playback singing for Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

“I have always been a fan of South Indian movies and I also love South Indian music. I learnt Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada from Youtube,” Singh said.

In 2018, Jaskaran became the first runner-up of another singing show Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and also recorded for Tamil and Telugu movies and a Telugu album.

His father Balbir Singh runs a hosiery business here and his mother is a housewife.