Ludhiana’s youth enters top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol
A 21- year-old city-based youth brought laurels to the state as he qualified to the top 12 of Telugu Indian Idol, a singing reality show, after clearing seven rounds of audition.
Jaskaran Singh of Sector-32, Ludhiana, claimed to be the first North Indian to achieve the feat.
Student of BA Economics final year, Singh wants to do playback singing for Telugu actor Allu Arjun.
“I have always been a fan of South Indian movies and I also love South Indian music. I learnt Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada from Youtube,” Singh said.
In 2018, Jaskaran became the first runner-up of another singing show Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and also recorded for Tamil and Telugu movies and a Telugu album.
His father Balbir Singh runs a hosiery business here and his mother is a housewife.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics