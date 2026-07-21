Ludhiana: Son of ‘quack’ booked as 45-year-old dies

A 45-year-old woman died minutes after the son of a “quack” allegedly administered an injection to her at a private clinic in the Islamganj area of the city, police said on Monday. The kin of the woman had taken her to the clinic after she complained about uneasiness.

The police said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT File)

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After the kin of the woman staged a protest, the Division number 2 police registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Manjit. According to the police, Manjit used to help his father Jagdish in his clinic.

Complainant Isha stated that her mother Rajni felt uneasiness on July 17 so the family took her to the clinic of medical practitioner Jagdish. Isha stated that as Jagdish was not there, his son Manjit assured them he could treat her. According to the complainant, Manjit administered an injection to her mother claiming that she would be fine in a few minutes. However, her mother’s health deteriorated. Before they could take her to a hospital, she died.

Isha alleged that Manjit, who has no medical degree, is responsible for the death. She added that police officials initially didn’t register FIR, forcing them to stage a protest. Later, the police lodged the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer at the Division number 2 police station, said neither Manjit nor his father Jagdish has a degree to practice as a doctor. An FIR under Section 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Manjit. More sections are expected to be added in the FIR as the investigation progresses. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, station house officer at the Division number 2 police station, said neither Manjit nor his father Jagdish has a degree to practice as a doctor. An FIR under Section 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Manjit. More sections are expected to be added in the FIR as the investigation progresses. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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