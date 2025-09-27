Ludhiana: Three held for firing at sarpanch’s house, setting his car ablaze

Three persons have been arrested on charges of firing at the residence of sarpanch of Lehal village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Shinda, and setting his car ablaze on the night of September 20. The accused were identified from CCTV footage installed outside the house, police said. (HT Photo)

Police said the attack stemmed from a longstanding rivalry, as Sukhwinder Singh, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader who is also the president of Truck Union Pohir, had been actively deterring the accused from drug peddling in the area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manak (37) of Lehra village, Sukhchain Singh alias Chaina (26) of Moom village in Barnala, and Gurmanjot Singh of Chakkar village in Jagraon. A hunt is on for two more accused allegedly involved in the attack, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Harpal Singh said the accused were arrested from Kila Raipur following a tip-off. “They were attempting to escape the area in a car when we intercepted them. On frisking, we recovered a .32 bore pistol, two rifles, six bullets, and a vehicle used in the crime,” said the DCP.

According to police, on the intervening night of September 20, the accused reached Sukhwinder Singh’s house in a car around 11pm, flashed guns, and opened fire at the main gate. Singh woke up hearing the shots but stayed indoors. The assailants then barged inside, poured petrol over his parked car in the veranda, set it on fire, and fled. Singh immediately informed the police.

An FIR under Sections 109, 126-G, 324 (4), 331 (6), 351 (2), 3 (5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged at Dehlon police station,” the DCP added.

Police said that Kuldeep Singh has at least seven cases pending and was released on bail from Patiala Jail on March 1. Sukhchain Singh faces two cases and was bailed from Nabha Jail on March 19, while Gurmanjot Singh has two cases pending and was released from Barnala Jail on July 16.

7 booked for firing at wedding in Jagraon

Police have booked seven youths for opening fire inside a community hall during a wedding celebration in Ghalib Kalan village of Jagraon late on Wednesday night.

The incident spread panic among guests and caused bullet marks on the shed of the community hall.

According to deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) Inderjit Singh, the accused managed to flee from the spot as a police team reached the dharamshala.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Public Property Damage Act, 1984, and Sections 125, 190, and 191(3) of the BNS. Police said some accused have prior records of drug trafficking and violent incidents.

The accused have been identified as Davinder Singh alias Baba (Kaleke village), Gobind Singh alias Kundan (Manuke village), Sonu alias Keenian (Jagraon), Lovepreet Singh alias Kalu (Ghalib village), Anmol Singh alias Katta (Jagraon), Akashdeep alias Tali (Malak village), and James (Alipur village, Fatehgarh Sahib).

A manhunt is underway to arrest the suspects, the police said.