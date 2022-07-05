Ludhiana | Traders’ body seek deferment of ban on single-use plastic items

Opposing the ban imposed on single-use plastic items from July 1, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal demanded that the Union and state governments defer the ban until an alternative is made available to the public.

Speaking about the same, the trader body’s state general secretary Sunil Mehra, district general secretary Surinder Aggarwal and district secretary Umesh Soni said the single-use plastic items/thermocol items like straws, spoons, earbuds with plastic stick have become integral part of the public’s daily lives, adding that they will face a several difficulties if the items were to be banned with no alternative available in the market.

They added that the use of single-use plastic in India was negligible as compared to the US, Europe and other countries, pointing out that online ecommerce companies, drug/medicine manufacturers were also using these items on a larger scale. The ban on single use plastic will also have an adverse effect on the business related to them, they further said..

Further highlighting the requirement of the near-one-crore Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units which are part of the plastic industry, saying owners will be forced to shut down their businesses which will not only have a bad impact on the economy, but also increase unemployment.

Meahra said, “We understand that the ban has been imposed due to the rising concern over environmental degradation and the ban should be imposed. But the government should first introduce alternatives in the market as the public will also face harassment due to the ban imposed without any proper planning.”

Earlier, the plastic industry had also opposed the ban imposed on the single use items on the same lines and warned of an agitation.

