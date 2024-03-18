Ludhiana: Tulips, daffodils at PAU’s spring garden a treat for visitors

Tulips, nargis and daffodils are just a few of the exotic flowers that are nowadays welcoming people for a stroll by the spring garden at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. Main attraction of the garden was eight varieties of tulips, which drew people from the Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

Decorated with around 48 types of flowers, the garden was inaugurated on March 15. It has 40 annuals and eight bulbous flowers. Annuals include those that grow in shade and annuals for dry flowers, which can be dried and used for decoration for around a year or so, like paper flowers, straw flowers and cut flowers like lilies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The flowers can be seen along near about 500m stretch of road from Gate No 2. To make the stroll more comfortable, the university has made a soil track along the flower beds.

While the winter annuals were already past their full bloom, the others were getting to bloom these days, according to Parminder Singh, head of the floriculture department .

The main attraction of the garden, he said, was the eight varieties of tulips, which people from the city were approaching to see. Besides, there were two varieties of Nargis and one of daffodils.

The seeds for the flowers were donated by Beau Scape Farms in Sangrur.

“You can see people coming here in the morning and evening to walk by the beautiful spectacle. It appeared like those who turned to the varsity for walking or jogging made it a point to walk past there at least once.

Harjeet Singh, a hosteller here, said the flowers had added to the campus known for its soothing landscape with wide roads laced with green sideways dotted by trees planted at equal distances.

Atul Mongia, a regular stroller here in the morning said that it was only such sights that drew those like him to the university, even if it meant driving over five kilometres to get here.