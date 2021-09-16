Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Two held with 750gm heroin, 28,000 drug money

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:05 AM IST
The drug peddlers in the custody of Ludhiana police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The special task force of Ludhiana police arrested two drug peddlers after recovering 750gm heroin and 28,000 drug money from them in New Vijay Nagar on Tuesday.

An electronic weighing machine and 55 empty packets, besides a motorcycle being used to sell the contraband, were also recovered from the accused, identified as Adarsh, alias Nihal Yadav, 19, of New Vijay Nagar and Mani Garg, 24, of Mohalla Adarsh Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, special task force, said they received a tip-off about movement of drug suppliers, following which the duo was nabbed from New Vijay Nagar while they were riding a motorcycle from Adarsh’s house to Tibba Road to sell the drug.

On frisking the accused, the team recovered 470gm heroin, 17,000 drug money, an electronic weighing machine and 55 empty packets from the possession of Adarsh, while 280gm heroin and 11,000 were found in Mani’s possession. The motorcycle seized by the police belongs to Mani.

The inspector said during questioning, Adarsh revealed that he helped his father in his hosiery business and also supplied heroin to addicts along with Mani, who is unemployed. “Both have been peddling drugs for the past two years. They are being questioned to uncover their network,” he added.

A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the STF police station in Mohali.

