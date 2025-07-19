Ludhiana: Two more FIRs against travel agent siblings

Travel agent siblings Veenu Malhotra and Amit Malhotra and their aide Karan Kumar, who are already facing multiple FIRs for immigration frauds, were booked in two more cases by the Model Town police on Thursday. A total of 18 cases have been registered so far against the siblings. The complainant stated that the accused duped her of ₹ 4.19 lakh on the pretext of securing a visa. (HT Photo)

The first FIR was based on the complaint of Karamjit Kaur of Rauni village in Payal. The woman stated that the accused duped her of ₹8.50 lakh on the pretext of securing a visa. The second FIR was registered on the statement of Harpal Singh of Nurpura village in Sangrur. Harpal stated that the accused duped him of ₹15.50 lakh on the pretext of securing visas and work permit for his children Gurwinder Singh and Simarjit Kaur. He alleged that the accused neither arranged visas nor returned his money. Sub-inspector Parminder Singh, who is investigating the cases, said Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were slapped on the accused.

The Moti Nagar police has registered two separate FIRs of immigration frauds. In the first case, Jatinder Kumar of Matharu Chowk, Pritam Singh and Baljit Singh were booked on the complaint of Surinder Kumar of Mohalla Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Gill village who stated that the accused duped him of ₹6.50 lakh on the pretext of securing Canadian visas for his daughter-in-law Priya Sharma and grandson Mannan.

In another case, the police booked Ishqa, Mahi Sharma, her husband Aman Ravinder Singh alias Ravi, aide Harjinder Singh, Jasvir Singh, Davinder Singh Vicky, Sandeep, Rajveer and five others who are yet to be identified following the complaint of Sukhwinder Kaur of Kotala village in Samrala. The complainant stated that the accused duped her of ₹4.19 lakh on the pretext of securing a visa.