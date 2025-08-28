Ludhiana: Woman dupes husband of 67 lakh, booked

A marriage that promised a future together has turned into a nightmare of fraud, betrayal, and legal battles across borders. A Ludhiana man has accused his wife of duping him of over ₹67 lakh, throwing him out of her Fiji home, and then slapping him with a domestic violence restraining order overseas. Investigating officer ASI Sukhjinder Singh said financial records and travel documents are being scrutinised. (HT Photo)

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked Kamaljit Kaur, her mother Ranjit Kaur, and brothers Jatinder Singh and Sahil under Sections 406, 420, and 120-B of the IPC for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and conspiracy.

The complainant, Parvinder Singh of Maharaja Nagar, told police he married Kamaljit in 2019. Soon after, she persuaded him to fund her move to Fiji in 2020, convincing him he would hold an 80% stake in a beauty parlour business. “Instead, they grabbed my money, registered the business fully in her name, and left me with nothing,” he alleged.

The documents reveal transfers and payments worth ₹67.46 lakh, along with gold jewellery and gifts. The complainant further said his wife’s Fiji passport identifies her as “single,” erasing all mention of their marriage.

The breaking point came on November 27, 2024, when Parvinder travelled to Fiji. “She insulted me, barred me from entering her house, and told me to leave,” he said. Days later, she secured a domestic violence restraining order against him, prohibiting him from coming within 100m of her residence.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhjinder Singh said financial records and travel documents are being scrutinised. “The evidence shows a planned conspiracy to cheat the complainant. A hunt is on to arrest the accused,” he added.