Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Ludhiana: Youth ‘poisoned’ to death, friend arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 07:22 am IST

The Samrala police registered a case of murder on the statement of the victim’s wife and arrested the accused on Wednesday

A youth from Amargarh village was allegedly poisoned to death by his close friend. The Samrala police registered a case of murder on the statement of the victim’s wife and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Deceased Bikramjit Singh (HT Photo)
According to sub-inspector Pavitar Singh, the victim, identified as Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, 32, was at home late Tuesday night when his friend Jujhar Singh, a resident of Nanowal Kalan, arrived and took him away on a motorcycle. A short while later, Bikramjit’s wife Rajwant Kaur was informed that her husband had been given a poisonous substance and was lying unconscious in Todarpur village.

Family members rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police arrested Jujhar Singh and launched a detailed interrogation to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

“We are investigating if the murder was committed solely by the accused,” SHO Pavitar Singh said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

