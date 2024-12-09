Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhina: Sutlej Club gets all-weather swimming pool

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 10, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Two heat pumps maintain a temperature of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius for year-round use and a 100KV solar plant ensures that the club’s electricity bills are not impacted

Deputy commissioner Jitender Jorwal inaugurated an all-weather swimming pool at Sutlej Club on Sunday evening.

The project has been completed at an estimated cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore. (HT Photo)
The project has been completed at an estimated cost of 1 crore. (HT Photo)

The 25m pool features a retractable roof that provides ventilation during summer and protection from the cold in winter. Equipped with three filtration plants, the pool conserves water by eliminating the need for frequent replacements. Two heat pumps maintain a temperature of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius for year-round use.

Additionally, a 100KV solar plant ensures that the club’s electricity bills are not impacted.

Sulbha Jindal, the club’s sports secretary, said that the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2001 which has been completed at an estimated cost of 1 crore.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On