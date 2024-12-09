Ludhina: Sutlej Club gets all-weather swimming pool

Deputy commissioner Jitender Jorwal inaugurated an all-weather swimming pool at Sutlej Club on Sunday evening. The project has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹ 1 crore. (HT Photo)

The 25m pool features a retractable roof that provides ventilation during summer and protection from the cold in winter. Equipped with three filtration plants, the pool conserves water by eliminating the need for frequent replacements. Two heat pumps maintain a temperature of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius for year-round use.

Additionally, a 100KV solar plant ensures that the club’s electricity bills are not impacted.

Sulbha Jindal, the club’s sports secretary, said that the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2001 which has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore.