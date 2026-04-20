Ludhiana: Suspecting infidelity, man strangles wife to death

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their home in Mand Sukhewala village near Machhiwara on Sunday in a suspected case of marital discord over alleged infidelity, police said, adding that the accused recorded a video confessing to the crime and sent it to a friend before fleeing.

Victim Rajwinder Kaur (HT PHOTO)

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Police have booked the accused, who is currently absconding, under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS.

Police identified the accused as Gurpreet Singh, 36, a combine harvester operator, and the deceased as Rajwinder Kaur, 34.

Preliminary investigation suggests the couple had been facing frequent disputes, with suspicion of infidelity cited as the trigger behind the crime.

Officials said the incident occurred when the woman was alone at home and other family members were away.

After receiving information, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Preetpal Singh and Pavittar Singh, station house officer of Machhiwara police, reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

“Initial investigation points to suspicion as the motive. Legal proceedings have been initiated and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused,” DSP Preetpal Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} The couple, married for around 11 years, is survived by two children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple, married for around 11 years, is survived by two children. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they are examining all aspects to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they are examining all aspects to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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