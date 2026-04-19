Ludhiana: Man nabbed for firing at ex-partner’s companion in

The Machhiwara police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old truck driver who allegedly shot and injured his former partner’s new companion in a case stemming from a personal rivalry. The accused had been absconding since January, police said.

The accused truck driver in the custody of Machhiwara police in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

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The accused, Harjinder Singh, a resident of Poonia village in Nawanshahr district, was arrested after sustained efforts by the police to trace him.

According to station house officer, Machhiwara police, Pavittar Singh, Harjinder had gone to meet his former partner, Mandeep Kaur, at her residence when an argument broke out between them. During the altercation, she called Bikramjit Singh, her current partner, to the spot. As soon as Bikramjit arrived, Harjinder allegedly fired at him and fled. A bullet hit Bikramjit in the thigh and he was admitted to a hospital. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder along with relevant sections of the Arms Act against the truck driver.

Following Harjinder’s arrest, police recovered a .32 bore revolver along with live cartridges from his possession, allegedly used in the attack. “The accused had procured the illegal weapon and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh for ₹90,000,” the SHO said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that Harjinder was apparently upset over Mandeep’s relationship with Bikramjit. The two were previously in a relationship, but her growing closeness with Bikramjit allegedly led to resentment and the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that Harjinder was apparently upset over Mandeep’s relationship with Bikramjit. The two were previously in a relationship, but her growing closeness with Bikramjit allegedly led to resentment and the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the source of the firearm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the source of the firearm. {{/usCountry}}

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