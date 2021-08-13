Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MACT awards 13.9 lakh to kin of Panchkula man killed in accident
MACT awards 13.9 lakh to kin of Panchkula man killed in accident

It was stated in a petition filed by Dropa Devi that on November 15, 2018, her husband, Vishal, had died on the spot after his bike was hit by a tractor trailer on Mouli Jatwar Road
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded to a Raipur Rani woman and her son compensation of 13.95 lakh after she lost her husband in a road accident in 2018.

It was stated in a petition filed by Dropa Devi that on November 15, 2018, her husband, Vishal, had died on the spot after his bike was hit by a tractor trailer on Mouli Jatwar Road. His family said he worked working as a labourer and earned about 12,000.

In the same case, relief of 10,000 was granted to one Rinku Devi, who, along with her husband, had taken lift on Vishal’s bike before the accident.

Rinku Devi had sustained multiple injuries in the mishap.

In her petition, she also mentioned that she had spent 80,000 on her treatment and she “has become permanently disabled and been deprived of her income”.

Out of the Dropa Devi’s compensation, 13.5 lakh will be payable to her whereas 40,000 would go to her son Devendra.

