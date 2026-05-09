...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MACT awards 19 lakh to family of cyclist killed in 2019 mishap

The tribunal fixed the total compensation at ₹19 lakh, along with 9% per annum interest from the date the petition was filed until realisation

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) awarded 19 lakh in compensation to the family of a cyclist who died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in 2019, holding the driver solely responsible for the fatal accident.

The compensation amount is to be distributed among the widow and the couple’s three children, with a portion earmarked for fixed deposits. (HT File)

Presiding officer Amit Kumar Grover passed the order on a petition filed by Pinki Tiwari and her three children following the death of Dinesh Tripathi, a resident of Ram Darbar. Tripathi was riding his bicycle on the night of November 13, 2019, when a speeding motorcycle struck him near the light point of Centra Mall in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. According to the claimants, the motorcycle was driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner without warning, causing the collision. Tripathi sustained grievous injuries and later died during treatment at PGI. An FIR was subsequently registered at the Industrial Area police station.

During the proceedings, the motorcycle driver initially contested the claim, alleging that the deceased was negligent. However, the driver failed to produce any evidence to support the defence and later stopped appearing before the tribunal. The court proceeded against him ex parte, noting that the testimony of the eyewitness and the deceased’s wife remained unchallenged and consistent.

The compensation amount is to be distributed among the widow and the couple’s three children, with a portion earmarked for fixed deposits in the minor children’s names to secure their future. The tribunal directed the respondent to deposit the awarded amount within three months.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MACT awards 19 lakh to family of cyclist killed in 2019 mishap
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MACT awards 19 lakh to family of cyclist killed in 2019 mishap
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.