MACT awards 18 lakh relief to Panchakula road mishap victim’s family

The family of the victim stated that he was the sole earning member of their family and they had been pushed to verge of starvation after his death. They are residents of Shamtoo village of Panchkula
As the victim reached Bhurewala village of Ambala, a speeding bike rammed into the victim’s two-wheeler, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, awarded 18 lakh compensation to a road mishap victim’s family. The petition was filed by the wife and five children of the victim, Ramcharan of Shamtoo village of Panchkula, stating that they were on the verge of starvation following his death.

The victim’s wife, Reena Devi, 33, stated that on February 22, 2019, Ramcharan was heading to Sarawan village of Yamunanagar on motorcycle. His nephew, Gurmeet, and uncle, Puneet Kumar, were following him on another motorcycle.

As they reached Bhurewala village of Ambala, a speeding bike rammed into the victim’s two-wheeler, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

The petition was filed against Jasbir Singh of Khera village in Ambala, who was riding the bike that led to the mishap, Hoshiar Singh of Panchkula, the owner of the bike, and insurer United India Insurance Company Ltd, Panchkula.

Ramcharan’s family stated that he was a band master of a brass band and used to earn 15,000 a month. The family further stated that his death had pushed them on the verge of starvation.

The defendants Jasbir Singh and Hoshiar Singh pleaded that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by the victim himself.

The Insurance Company, in its separate written statement, took various preliminary objections. It stated that Jasbir was not holding a valid and effecting driving licence at the time of the alleged accident and that the insured violated the terms and conditions of the insurance policy. It also stated if any accident took place, it was on account of rash and negligent driving of victim himself.

After hearing both sides, the court awarded compensation of 18,86,000 payable by all the respondents jointly and severally together with costs; and interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of institution of the petition till realisation.

The tribunal added that since the offending vehicle was duly insured, the primary responsibility to pay compensation amount shall be that of the insurance compan

