Madhav Kaushik is new president of National Sahitya Akademi

Madhav Kaushik, a city-based writer and literary organiser, has been appointed as the president of the National Sahitya Akademi. His appointment has been widely welcomed in the literary circles. Born in Bhiwani, Haryana, in 1955, Kaushik started writing poetry and plays in his student days. His working years were spent in Chandigarh. He is former chairperson of the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi as well as former vice-president of the National Sahitya Akademi. His holds a vast experience in literary organisation.

Madhav Kaushik, new president of the National Sahitya Akademi. (HT Photo)

Paver blocks for two more UT villages

Chandigarh Local member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Sunday inaugurated the work for laying paver blocks in the internal streets of Khuda Alisher and Dhanas. Mayor Anup Gupta said an estimated ₹2.64 crore and ₹1.60 crore, respectively, will be spent on the project in both villages. Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra was also present. A similar project was launched in Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora villages in the last week of February.

MC clears storm drainage at Madanpura Chowk

Mohali Bringing a respite to the residents of Madanpura village and Phase-2 from frequent incidents of choking of storm drainage line, the civic body on Sunday dug-up the main road heading from Madanpur Chowk to Phase-2 for laying underground pipe to connect storm sewerage. MC XEN Gurparkash Singh said the issue was caused due to the clogging of storm drain, following which the MC teams visited the spot.

Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh Police’s district crime cell arrested two men after recovering a total 29.56 gm of heroin from them in separate incidents. Anoop of Sector 56 was arrested with 14.56 gm of heroin near Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 56, while Ved Parkash of Dadumajra Colony was arrested with 15 gm of heroin from the slip road in Sector 39-D near Ziri Mandi Chowk. Cases under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered.

Man held with 900 gm opium

Panchkula Police’s crime branch arrested a man after recovering 900 gm of opium from him. The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Shyamtu village in Panchkula district. Police said a team of the crime branch patrolling Kanoli village in Chandimandir received information about the drugs. The team arrested the accused at the bus stop in Shyamtu and recovered 900 grams of opium. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Chandimandir police station. The accused was produced in the court on Sunday and remanded him to four days police custody.

Civil Services Cricket tourney begins

Mohali Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday inaugurated the All India Civil Services Cricket Tournament at the Sports Stadium in Sector 78. As many as 39 teams from different states, UTs and regional sports boards across the country will participate in the tournament which has been organised by the Punjab sports department, scheduled from March 12 to 19. These players are employees of their respective state and central government departments.

Bodybuilding meet to be held on March 26

Chandigarh Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Association will hold the 34th Senior and 31st Junior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Championship at the PML SD College-32 auditorium on March 26. Along with junior and senior Mr Chandigarh, the Women’s Fitness, Classic Mr Chandigarh and Master Bodybuilding contests will also be held.

MIA to mark golden jubilee with exhibition

Mohali To celebrate its golden jubilee Mohali Industries Association (MIA) is organising the first business-to-business industrial exhibition on March 17-18, association president Anurag Aggarwal announced. The exhibition will be inaugurated by cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann and provide a platform to local ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises to showcase their products.