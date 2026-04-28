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Magisterial inquiry ordered into fatal celebratory firing in Shimla’s Rohru

Two arrested after a 26-year-old mother was killed during a temple consecration ritual in Shimla district; villagers protest administrative apathy over the transport of the body.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By Shailee Dogra
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The Shimla district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 26-year-old woman who was shot during a religious ceremony in Kulgaon village of Rohru sub division on April 27.

The victim, Ritika, a resident of Andhra village and a mother of two, was killed on Sunday when a “gun salute” ritual went wrong during the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of deity Shalu Maharaj. (HT file photo)

Deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap entrusted the probe to additional district magistrate, law and order, Pankaj Sharma, mandating a detailed report within seven days.

The victim, Ritika, a resident of Andhra village and a mother of two, was killed on Sunday when a “gun salute” ritual went wrong during the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of deity Shalu Maharaj.

Shimla senior superintendent of police Gaurav Singh confirmed the arrest of Rajat Sohta, 28, and Amit, alias Rohit Bhapta, 32, who had travelled from a nearby village to participate in the ritual. Initial investigation suggests Rajat fired the 12-bore weapon before handing it to Amit; police have since seized the firearm and are verifying its license.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Magisterial inquiry ordered into fatal celebratory firing in Shimla’s Rohru
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Magisterial inquiry ordered into fatal celebratory firing in Shimla’s Rohru
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