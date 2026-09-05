Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra becoming major tourist destination: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday urged people to visit the Mahabharat Anubhav Kendra at Jyotisar to see the epic come alive before their eyes through modern technology.

He encouraged anyone interested in experiencing this tech-driven storytelling to visit the site in Jyotisar village, Kurukshetra district, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi originally inaugurated. (HT File)

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Dedicated to the rich heritage of the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra is establishing itself as a major cultural and tourist destination in the state and the country, the CM said.

He encouraged anyone interested in experiencing this tech-driven storytelling to visit the site in Jyotisar village, Kurukshetra district, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi originally inaugurated.

CM said the objective of the Mahabharata Experience Centre is to bring the epic tale of the Mahabharata and the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to the people through a blend of traditional storytelling and modern technology.

“Developed in Jyotisar, a sacred land traditionally associated with Lord Krishna’s delivery of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna, the centre is a significant site for promoting cultural interpretation, experiential learning, and heritage tourism. It is here that Lord Krishna’s feet touched the ground and he preached the Bhagavad Gita for the welfare of mankind across the globe,” he told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} On the occasion of Janamashtami, Saini prayed at the Jyotisar shrine, performed rituals, and prayed for the state’s peace and prosperity. He also visited the Geeta Gyan Sansthanam to offer prayers at the Shri Radha Krishna Temple, where Geeta scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj joined him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the occasion of Janamashtami, Saini prayed at the Jyotisar shrine, performed rituals, and prayed for the state’s peace and prosperity. He also visited the Geeta Gyan Sansthanam to offer prayers at the Shri Radha Krishna Temple, where Geeta scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj joined him. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also attended several Janamashtami programs organised by temple committees in his Ladwa constituency late evening.

Earlier in the day, Saini attended the last rites of senior RSS functionary and social worker Jagdish Mittal in Jagadhari, who passed away on Thursday.

Cabinet minister Anil Vij, former speaker Kanwar Pal and Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora were also present to offer floral tributes and express condolences to the bereaved family.