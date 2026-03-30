Maharaja Ranjit Singh Polo Cup gets underway in Chandigarh

Indian Army’s Artillery team and hosts GB Legends Chandigarh made a strong statement on the opening day of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Polo Cup, marking the start of the Indian PoloAssociation Polo Season 2026 at the Chandigarh Polo Club, Khuda Lahora, on Sunday. A polo match in progress between Remount Veterinary Corps and Indian Army’s Artillery team on Day 1 of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Polo Cup 2026 at Chandigarh Polo Club on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The week-long tournament is being conducted in association with the Chandigarh Polo Association. Matches will begin daily at 4.30 pm.

In the opening match, Artillery outclassed Haryana 18–6 in a one-sided affair. Nafedar Irfan Khan starred early, converting multiple 45-yard penalties to give his side a 7- 4 lead in the first chukker, while Amar Singh scored twice for Haryana.

Gunner Uday Singh Yadav extended the advantage with three goals in the second chukker as Artillery surged ahead. Captain Princepal Singh then impressed with crucial saves and two goals to seal a commanding win.

In the second match, hosts GB Legends Chandigarh overcame a five-goal handicap to defeat Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) 13–8.

Lt Col Vishal Chauhan and Naveen Singh led the charge with consistent scoring, while Dilpreet Singh Sidhu’s vital saves restricted RVC.

The hosts dominated the final chukker, adding five goals to clinch victory.

Action resumes on Monday with Artillery taking on RVC, followed by Mayo College Ajmer versus First Steps.