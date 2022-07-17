Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bathinda

BATHINDA: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified persons at Rama town, located about 40km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The statue was set up in the park situated near the municipal council office.

The incident came to light when people noticed the vandalised statue lying on the ground inside the park, police said. Sources said the park had faulty lights and there was no person to maintain the public park.

Rama Mandi SHO Harjot Mann said the head of the statue was found missing.

“A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against unidentified persons.

President of the Rama municipal council Krishan Kumar had lodged a case and efforts are being to identify the culprits,” said the SHO.