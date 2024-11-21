Mahendergarh man gets life-term for minor’s rape

A fast-track special court in Mahendergarh has awarded life-term to a man for allegedly raping a minor girl three years ago. A fast-track special court in Mahendergarh has awarded life-term to a man for allegedly raping a minor girl three years ago. (HT File)

The accused, Anil alias Bachida of the district, was convicted under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional district and sessions judge KP Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the accused.

The case had been registered at the Mahendergarh city police station on June 19, 2021.