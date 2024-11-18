Mahendergarh mishap: Couple, their 5-year-old daughter killed as SUV hits bike

A couple from Mahendergarh and their five-year-old daughter were killed after a speeding Scorpio rammed into their bike on National Highway-11 near Gokalpur village on Saturday night. The couple’s son, aged 4, was injured and has been hospitalised. The police vehicle which hit a divider while taking the Hisar victims to the hospital. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Nilesh Kumar, 37, his wife Anuradha, 35, and Bhavika, 5, of Ganiyar village in Mahendergarh.

A police spokesperson said that the family was returning home from Anuradha’s native village, Jorasi, around 8pm when the mishap took place. While Nilesh died on the spot, Anuradha and Bhavika succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Narnaul civil hospital.

The spokesperson added that a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the unidentified driver of the Scorpio who remains at large.

1 killed in car-bike collision in Hisar

In a separate incident on Sunday, one person was dead and another injured in a road mishap in Hisar.

As per information, Jagjit Singh, 35, of Badsi village, Bhiwani, and his friend Pradeep were going somewhere when a car rammed into their motorcycle near Jitpura village.

In a cruel twist of fate, the police vehicle that was taking the two injured men to the hospital further hit a divider.

Shamsher Singh, in-charge of dial 112 police van in Hansi, said, “We received information about two men being injured in a car-bike collision and rushed to the spot. We took them in our vehicle, which hit a divider near Hansi. At the hospital, doctors declared Jagjit brought dead while his friend was referred to a hospital in Hisar.”