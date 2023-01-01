Maid sedates elderly couple in Chandigarh, flees with cash, valuables

An elderly couple residing in Sector-34 was sedated and robbed of cash and valuables to the tune of ₹1 crore by their maid, hired four days ago. As per cops, the maid’s police verification was still pending.

The victims have been identified as Bhupinder Singh, 70, and Kamaljit Kaur, 62.

The incident came to light after the couple’s driver alerted their son-in-law, Akhil Jain, after getting no response to repeated knocks on the door.

Jain rushed to the house and got in after breaking open the door, and found the couple lying unconscious. They were rushed to the hospital, where Kamaljit, who is a diabetic, is said to be critical.

The couple’s son-in-law told the police that when he reached there, the entire house was ransacked and the maid, Pooja, was nowhere to be seen.

Cash to the tune of ₹20 lakh, besides gold and diamond jewellery, was also missing.

Maid seen leaving house with 3 men

Police said closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area showed three men entering the house around 12.30 am on December 31 and leaving with the maid Pooja after sometime.

The couple’s son-in-law told the police that the maid had turned up at the house on December 27 and told them that she was sent for work by their gardener. As the elderly couple was looking for a domestic help, they hired her.

Police have found that the maid had taken a room in a Burail hotel about four days ago.

A case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Police suspect handiwork of ‘Nepali gang’

Looking at the modus operandi, police suspect the crime to be the handiwork of an organised gang, dubbed ‘Nepali gang’, which robs people by posing as domestic helps. The gang operates from Delhi and Mumbai. In November 2021, police had arrested two Nepalese nationals and members of this gang, who were working as domestic helps and had stolen cash and jewellery from a Sector-36 house after sedating their employers on October 22.