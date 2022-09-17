Maiden Chandigarh Golf League set to tee off on September 21

Come September 21 as many as 345 members of the Chandigarh Golf Club and 15 outstation golfers will be competing in the first JLPL Chandigarh Golf League, conceptualised on the lines of Indian Premier T20 League.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The league — starting from September 21 and ending on October 30 — will be organised in two phases, as the Jeev Invitational Golf Tournament is scheduled in the first week of October.

The first phase will end on October 3 and the second phase will begin on October 14. The six-week extravaganza will see as many 20 teams, having 18 players each, competing in league-cum-knock-out format for a total prize money of ₹20 lakh.

Similar golf leagues have been organised previously in Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and now Chandigarh will join the list.

Addressing the media ahead of the league, Col HS Chahal (retd), president, Chandigarh Golf Club said, “When we won the elections, the management wanted to do something of this sort for the club members. We want this to be an annual affair, but as elections are held every year it is premature to talk about it. The new management might have a different idea.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Club’s captain KS Sibia, who is also part of the Captain’s 18 team, added, “We have upgraded our greens in the run up to the league to provide sublime playing conditions. We have relaid two greens and also spruced up the driving range, which is the practice area for golfers.”

Tournament director Brandon de Souza added, “Franchise golf has taken off across the country in a huge way and is here to stay. We have seen successful editions conducted across the country and I see no reason for the one in Chandigarh to be any other way. The Chandigarh Golf League winners will qualify for the National Amateur Golf League to face the winners of various leagues in Hyderabad this November.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Game format

The 20 teams will be split in three groups in the round-robin stage, with each team playing all others in their group. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best-placed teams, will qualify for the knockout stages, which will be played in the last week of October.

Teams

Canam Raptors, Captain’s 18, Chandigarh Gladiators, Chasma Shah Royals, Empire, Fairway Comets, Golf Masters, Green Gators, Hunting Hawks, Netmartz Tigers, Ninjas, Partee Panthers, Punjab Aces, Signature by KLV, Sleepy Owl Chargers, Soaring Eagles, Sultans of Swing, Swinging Samurai, Tee Birds and The Mulligans.

What they say

Whenever something like this comes along, it brings people together. Members who may have only played once on the course are now practising enthusiastically. But I hope similar investments are made in the careers of professional golfers as well. It could certainly change lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karandeep Kochhar

The league will be a huge success in Chandigarh. The club course is in a great shape and the golfers will relish playing on it. After limited activity during the Covid pandemic, the league will come as a breath of fresh air.

Harmeet Kahlon

The league will add another feather in the cap of the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club. It will be a trendsetter and go a long way in popularising golf as a team event. Kudos to the organisers for their initiative to promote golf. Members are eagerly preparing for it.

Yuvraj Sandhu

Having one female golfer on each side will add more variety to the competition.The club members have responded with great enthusiasm and we are looking forward to a great six weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Col HS Chahal (retd), president, Chandigarh Golf Club