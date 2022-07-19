Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller’s shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder.
Identified as Paramdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31, the accused is a native of Tarn Taran, Punjab.
SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from his possession.
“He is an associate of two dreaded gangsters Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu. He was produced in court and sent to six-day remand, during which more important revelations are expected,” he said.
Police said Pamma was already convicted of murder and was released on bail in 2015. Thereafter, he returned to crime, and is facing seven more cases of contract killing and robbery in different districts of Punjab.
Earlier on June 26, police had arrested his three aides and recovered a part of the looted jewellery from their possession.
On June 11, the four men had snatched a bag containing gold and silver jewellery from jeweller Parveen Kumar’s shop after firing shots in the air while he was about to close the shop and leave for home around 8.30 pm.
-
Corruption case: HC stays arrest of ex-minister Gilzian
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. He claims there is a clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
-
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, announced to launch a 'Punjab Education Fund', for which the total amount comes to around Rs 32 lakh per year and about Rs 2 crore for a tenure of six years. A recipient of fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, Sahney, takes keen interest in philanthropy and culture. He took the oath of office on Monday at the onset of monsoon session of Parliament.
-
Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month's salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.
-
Illegal sand mining: Punjab police register FIR against Channi’s nephew, aide
The Punjab Police on Monday registered an FIR against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his alias Lovie, aide Kudratdeep Singh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for carrying out illegal mining at the Malikpur site of the district in 2017.
-
Presidential elections: Polling peaceful in Punjab, 114 MLAs cast vote
Polling for the 2022 Presidential elections went off peacefully in Punjab, with 114 out of 117 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) turning up to exercise their franchise on Monday. Three MLAs abstained from voting. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said all arrangements were made as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and polling began on schedule at 10 am.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics