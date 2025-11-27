Main accused of Punjab RSS activist’s murder killed in Fazilka police encounter

The main accused of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer Naveen Arora’s murder in Ferozepur on November 15 was killed in a police crossfire with his accomplices in Jalalabad sub division of Fazilka district early on Thursday. RSS volunteer Naveen Arora was shot dead in Ferozepur on November 15. The main accused of the murder was killed in a police crossfire when he was taken to a village for weapon recovery in Fazilka district on Thursday. (HT file photo)

Ferozepur range deputy inspector general Harmanbir Singh Gill said a police team had taken the accused, Badal, to the cremation ground at Mamu Johiya village for the recovery of the weapon linked to the murder when it came under fire from two of his accomplices hiding at the spot.

The police team retaliated and Badal along with head constable Balour Singh were injured in the crossfire. Both were rushed to the Fazilka civil hospital, where Badal succumbed to the injuries.

“As the police team moved in to apprehend the suspects hiding inside the cremation ground, it came under heavy fire. In the ensuing exchange, the two accomplices managed to flee by scaling the boundary wall, abandoning a .30-bore and a .32-bore pistol,” the DIG said.

“We have clear information about the motive behind Naveen Arora’s murder, and the involvement of anti-national elements cannot be ruled out. However, to avoid any adverse impact on the ongoing investigation, we are not disclosing the motive at this stage,” Gill said.

Naveen Arora, 32, the son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was intercepted by Badal and his accomplice, who opened fire at him around 7pm on November 15 when he was riding home on his motorcycle. A bullet struck him in his head, and he was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Badal, who belonged to Basti Bhattian Wali in Ferozepur, was part of the two-member team that carried out the targeted killing. Police had earlier arrested three other shooters, Gursimran, alias Kali, Kanav and Harsh, in connection with the conspiracy.

During his arrest last Thursday, shooter Kali had also opened fire on the police and was injured in retaliatory firing.

The accomplice who, along with Badal, shot dead Naveen Arora is yet to be arrested.

Investigators said the plot bears the signs of a coordinated hit. “The involvement of a foreign handler and the methodical execution of the attack clearly suggest a targeted killing aimed at spreading fear,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said Kali was radicalised through social media and had been receiving instructions from a foreign handler who transferred ₹60,000 via UPI and directed him to collect a weapon from Patna. Police are tracking the money trail.

Earlier, Harsh and Kanav — tasked as part of a backup team in case Naveen took an alternative route from his shop to his house — were arrested.

According to SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, the plan to kill Naveen Arora was finalised on November 13 during Kanav’s birthday party, where Kali allegedly offered ₹1 lakh to Kanav, Harsh, Badal and another accomplice to execute the hit.

All accused have been booked under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The death of Badal in the Ferozepur police crossfire has drawn parallels with textile businessman Sanjay Verma’s murder on July 7 in which two suspects, Ram Ratan and Jaspreet Singh, were killed in an encounter during a weapon recovery operation at an isolated spot in Abohar. The 54-year-old co-owner of New Wear Well Gents Tailor showroom was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants near Bhagat Singh Chowk in Abohar on July 7. Nearly five months on, both the main conspirator and the shooter remain untraced.