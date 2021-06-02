Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Majha witnessed 34% deaths last month, Pathankot worst-hit

Being the most populated district of the region, Amritsar recorded 487 deaths, 33% of the total fatalities
By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Around 34% cent of the coronavirus-related deaths in the Majha region, comprising four districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, took place in May alone. The region recorded 26,147 Covid-19 cases and 967 deaths in May. The region has reported 2,869 deaths so far.

Pathankot remained worst-affected district as it recorded 43% of the total Covid deaths till May 31. Percentage of Covid-19 cases during this month also turned out to be same.

Being the most populated district of the region, Amritsar recorded 487 deaths, 33% of the total deaths. “As per epidemiological survey conducted at the government level, it was expected that May will record maximum cases and fatalities. This month has witnessed a peak in the Covid cases,” said Dr Charanjit Singh, civil surgeon, Amritsar.

The second largest district Gurdaspur witnessed 218 deaths, or 29% of the total deaths, while Tarn Taran recorded 94 deaths (30% of total deaths).

Percentage of Covid-19 cases in the districts, expect Pathankot, during the last month has not remained as high as deaths. Amritsar recorded 11,194 cases or 25% of total cases, Gurdaspur 54 cases (25%), while Tarn Taran recorded 1,827 cases (24%).

