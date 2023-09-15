Major Aahish was planning to move to his new house on his birthday next month

Major Aashish Dhonchak, who laid down his life during a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was planning to move to his new house in Panipat on his birthday on October 23.

Major Aashish’s family has been living in a rented accommodation in Sector 7 of Panipat and he had constructed a new house in TDI, Panipat. “I have lost everything. This proxy war has ruined our world. Now I look towards the almighty to give us strength,” said his father Lal Chand.

His mother Kamla said that she will welcome her son with a brave heart and will not shed tears as her son has made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Aashish had joined the Army as a lieutenant in 2012 and he got promotion in 2018 to the rank of Major. He was married to Jyoti of Jind in November 2015 and they have a four-year-old daughter. Aashish had come to his family one-and-a-half month ago. The family members said that they got a call from his unit and they said that Aashish has sustained an injury, and they came to know by the evening that he has succumbed to his injuries.

Panipat deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya said the official schedule for the cremation has not been issued yet but the family members are expecting that the body will reach Panipat Friday morning.

The mortal remains of the martyr will be cremated at his native village in Bhinjol on Friday. Hundreds of people, politicians and officials of the district administration reached his residence to pay tributes to the martyr.

