Major fire breaks out at hosiery unit in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the congested hosiery market in Wait Ganj area after a major fire broke out at a unit near Saidan Chowk on Friday morning.
The blaze broke out in Maharaja Collections at around 10:30am, around 15 minutes after the owner, Pankaj Jain, switched on the main power supply. “I suspect the fire broke out due to a short-circuit. We raised the alarm after we spotted smoke rising from the first floor. Shopkeepers in the area helped us remove the stock from the ground floor. We tried dousing the flames, but to no avail. Within no time, the flames had engulfed the second and third floors of the building,” he said, adding that he had suffered a loss of around ₹1.5 crore.
No casualty or injuries were reported, and it took approximately four hours to control the flames. Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising from the building as the fire consumed stock and material. Traders whose shops were adjacent to the burning hosiery unit also removed their stock and materials as a precautionary measure.
Usually firefighters have a tough time navigating the narrow streets of the market, which is no stranger to fires. However, they said they were able to reach the market with relative ease as footfall was low in the market at the time.
Leading fireman Ravi Kumar said they had to refill the fire tenders at least 20 times to douse the flames.
Decades-old fire hydrant system fails
Firefighters say the decades-old hydrant system installed in the market did not work properly, due to which they had to go to the Sundar Nagar fire station to refill the tenders.
Market associations in the old city markets have been raising the issue for a long time, and authorities had assured the businessmen in the area that new hydrant systems will be installed in the area, but nothing was done on ground level.
-
Burglars break into house, decamp with ₹5 lakh in Ludhiana
While a family was sound asleep, burglars broke into their house in Civil Lines, Guru Nanak Pura, and decamped with around ₹5 lakh on Tuesday night. Head constable Varinder Kumar said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons at the Division 8 police station.
-
First battalion of J&K celebrates its 150th anniversary
The first battalion of Jammu and Kashmir, famous for taking part in the two world wars, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its raising day at Dalhousie Military Station, a defence official on Friday said. “First battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (Raghu Partap) celebrated its 150th raising day on 13th April 2022 at Dalhousie Military Station,” a defence spokesperson said.
-
Nayagaon resident gets ₹5.62 lakh power bill shocker
A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of ₹5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March. Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. A practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, ID Singla, who stays in Nayagaon's Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month.
-
BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India's constitution' in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government's demolition orders. The People's Democratic Party president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities. Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.“ Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.
-
Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics