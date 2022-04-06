Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Major fire breaks out at plastic granule unit in Ludhiana

Flames engulfed the ground and first floors of the building gutting machinery and merchandise worth lakhs, and plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the plastic granule unit in Ludhiana;no casualties were reported
Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire fighting operation continued for around five hours. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 03:00 AM IST
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

fire broke out at a plastic granule manufacturing unit in Neechi Mangli area on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday morning. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed when fire broke out at around 4:30am.

Flames engulfed the ground and first floors of the building gutting machinery and merchandise worth lakhs, and plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the spot. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire fighting operation continued for around five hours.

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Mainder Singh and leading fireman Rajinder Singh said, “Fire tenders were refilled around 25 times and the fire-fighting operation continued till 10am.”

Restaurant’s chimney catches fire (BOX)

A chimney installed in the kitchen of a restaurant on Malhar Road also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. A fire tender was rushed to the spot, and the flames were doused in around 15-20 minutes. No injury was reported.

