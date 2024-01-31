Major rejig: Punjab govt shuffles five IAS, 45 PCS officers

The Punjab government on Wednesday shuffled five IAS and 45 PCS officers in the state. Nikas Kumar, SDM, Amritsar-II, is the new additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Amritsar.

Parminder Pal Singh, project director, World Bank project, department of school education-cum-additional secretary, school education, has been given the additional charge of managing director, PUNCOM, and executive director, BACKFINCO, against vacant posts.

Chandrajyoti Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), SAS Nagar, has been posted as the additional secretary, vigilance and coordination, in place of Ojasvi, whose services were placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as additional chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Ludhiana, and in addition additional deputy commissioner (general), Ludhiana.

Harjinder Singh, SDM, Ludhiana (West), has been posted as the additional deputy commissioner (rural development).