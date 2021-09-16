Make farmers aware of ill-effects of stubble burning: Ludhiana DC directs agriculture department

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma directed the agriculture department to initiate a village-level drive to create awareness regarding the hazardous effects of paddy stubble burning among farmers.

The DC said the farmers must be made aware of the ill effects of paddy stubble burning. He said farmers must also be sensitised about the risks the practice poses to the health of individuals and the damage it causes to soil and the environment.

He added that the progressive farmers of several villages have set an example by efficaciously using paddy stubble as organic manure besides fodder for cattle. These farmers should be honoured in village-level meetings so that others are motivated to follow their lead, he added.

He said these meetings must be held daily to encourage the farmers to shun this practice.

Sharma said that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand-hygiene must be strictly observed during the meetings.