Make reports on 2015 police firing, drugs public: Navjot Sidhu to Amarinder govt

Congress MLA and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state should make public the report of inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap on the 2015 police firing and the one prepared by special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu on drugs.

During a visit to Faridkot district to pay obeisance at the gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village from where a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen in 2015, the Congress leader indirectly targeted the state government, claiming that “weak” lawyers represented the case in court.

“I have come here on the occasion of Baisakhi to expose the conspiracy of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. I am here to raise the voice of truth. A game of chess was set up wherein those who gave orders were protected while the pawns were attacked,” he added.

“Why the lawyers representing the sacrilege cases were weak? Why top-notch lawyers were not fielded in the court? The ‘bir’ was stolen in June 2015 and it has been be six years now. People are still waiting for justice,” he said.

Later, Sidhu uploaded a video of his visit titled “Justice delayed is justice denied” on his Facebook page and YouTube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’.

Protest in Kotkapura

over ‘delay’ in justice

The families of Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan, on Tuesday held a protest against delay in getting justice. The demonstration was held at Kotkapura Chowk where the police firing incidents took place on October 14, 2015. Sidhu, however, did not visit the protesting families.

The protest was announced after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week rejected the probe reports submitted by Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) in connection with the Kotkapura firing and asked the state government to constitute a fresh SIT, excluding IGP Pratap.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, said “I don’t know why he (MLA Sidhu) chose to visit the gurdwara today and not support our cause. All political parties and religious outfits have failed to get us justice.”

Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana visited the Bargari gurdwara. “The Sikh community has been waiting for justice for a long time. But some people and political parties have used this fight for their vested interests,” he said.