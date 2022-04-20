Makkar Colony shanty fire: 7 members of Ludhiana family killed

The migrant family in Makkar Colony that was charred to death after their shanty caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday was preparing to leave for Bihar when tragedy struck.

The family’s eldest son Rajesh Kumar, 17, who had a providential escape as he had gone to his friend’s place to sleep, is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Sahni, 55, his wife Rauna Devi, 50, their four daughters -- Rakhi, 15, Manisha, 10, Chanda, 8, Geeta, 6, and son Sunny, 2.

Rakhi was to get married by end of April and the family was to leave for their native place, Samastipur, on Wednesday.

With their meagre means, the family that made a living out of rag-picking, had managed to buy jewellery and saved cash for the wedding functions.

Ram Babu, a relative of the family, said, “They were all very excited for Rakhi’s wedding. The family had found a groom in Bihar and the wedding was to be held by April 30. Suresh had arranged funds and jewellery for the wedding. All of it has been gutted in the fire. The entire family has been wiped out -- only their eldest daughter, Jyoti Devi, who is married in Bihar, and son Rajesh Kumar are left. We feel sorry for the plight.”

‘Regret the time when my family moved here’

Seventeen-year-old Rajesh Kumar, who escaped the mishap, says he regrets the time when his parents decided to move to the area to collect garbage.

As their shanty is located just about 20 to 25-ft away from Ludhiana municipal corporation’s main garbage dump on Tajpur Road, it is suspected that the fire may have been sparked by a splinter of burning garbage from the dump.

In his statement to the police, Rajesh said he did not suspect any foul play and that the fire may have been triggered due to natural causes or may have spread from the nearby garbage dump, which had been witnessing frequent fires for nearly a week.

Recounting the fateful night, Rajesh said the family had dinner around 8pm following which he went to his friend, Ajit Kumar’s house in the neighbourhood.

The friends soon dozed off, only to be woken up by Ajit’s brother around 1.30am after he saw Rajesh’s house going up in flames.

Some neighbours also gathered at the spot by then and informed the fire brigade. All attempts to rescue the family members proved futile. By the time, the fire was brought under control, all seven members had died.

The family had been living in the area for the last 10 years, Rajesh added.