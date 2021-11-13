Malana fire: Jai Ram announces 1.5 lakh relief to affected families

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday visited the Malana village in Kullu district and announced ₹1.5 lakh each to 36 affected families for rehabilitation.

Sixteen houses were gutted and at least 150 people rendered homeless after a massive fire broke out in the Malana, known as the world’s oldest democracy, on October 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While handing over the sanction letters to the victims, the chief minister said the amount is being given under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana.

He also announced that ₹40,000 each would be provided to the affected families under MNREGA. Apart from it, ₹25,000 each will be given to the families whose houses were completely gutted and ₹10,000 to those whose houses were partially gutted, from his discretionary fund.

He further announced opening a health subcentre at Malana and upgrade of the government high school in Malana to senior secondary.

Thakur said seven cubic metres timber would be given to the affected families for construction of houses.

He said that irrigation facilities would also be made available in Jari village under JICA and tapped water be provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jai Ram also announced the construction of an alternative road to Malana. He directed the PWD authorities to complete the ₹1-crore road work within six months.

He said this would not only give boost to tourism in the area, but also ensure development of the village. He also urged the people of the area to preserve their rich cultural heritage and also motivate the younger generation to be proud of their culture.

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur and Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd), former MP Maheshwar Singh, BJP district president Bhim Sen, local pradhan Raju Ram, deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg and superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma were also present among others.