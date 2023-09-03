Zirakpur: Brother-in-law slits man’s throat in sleep

A man allegedly slit his brother-in-law’s throat in sleep following an argument at his rented accommodation in City Enclave, Zirakpur, past Friday midnight.

The accused, Ajay Yadav, 24, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Chandigarh railway station on Saturday.

The victim, Nikhil Yadav, 20, was the brother of Yadav’s wife, Neha Yadav.

Ajay was enraged over Nikhil intervening in a couple’s squabble with his wife and killed him in his sleep by slitting his throat slice, said Zirakpur police.

Police were alerted around dawn by Neha, who shared that Nikhil lived in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was visiting her for Raksha Bandhan.

She said her husband fought with her frequently and Nikhil always confronted him for that. Even on Friday night, she and Ajay had an altercation, when Nikhil again intervened and sided with her, which left Ajay furious.

She said she somehow managed to pacify Ajay, following which they had dinner together, before Nikhil went to sleep in another room.

“But seething with indignation, Ajay could not sleep and went to Nikhil’s room around 1.30 am. He slit his throat with a sharp knife used to slice coconut,” said a police officer, familiar with the probe.

Ajay fled the spot after threatening his wife that he will end his life as well.

“We got to know about the incident around 4.30 am, following which we immediately launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused from the Chandigarh railway station with the help of technical and human intelligence,” the officer added.

The accused has been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, punishable with death or imprisonment for life.

