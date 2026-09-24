Man arrested after wife, toddler daughter die in Sirsa house fire

Police have arrested a man after his wife and two-year-old daughter died in a house fire in Sirsa district’s Shakar Mandori village. Investigators are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths and an alleged dowry harassment angle.

Police said the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained only after the forensic reports. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police, the accused, Sandeep Kumar, has been arrested on charges related to allegedly subjecting his wife to dowry harassment. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to one-day police custody.

Station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Pramod Kumar said they are collecting the evidence to establish the circumstances leading to the fire.

According to police, Sandeep’s wife Kavita, 32, and her daughter suffered severe burn injuries in the incident. The daughter, who had sustained around 70% burns, died during treatment at a Hisar hospital. Her post-mortem examination has been conducted, while the autopsy report of Kavita is awaited. Viscera samples of the deceased have been preserved and sent for forensic examination, police said.

According to information, Kavita suffered extensive burns to her hair and chest, while her feet were relatively unaffected. Police said the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained only after the forensic reports.

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{{^usCountry}} The deaths have raised questions among the woman’s family members, who have sought a thorough investigation. They questioned how the two-year-old girl could have managed to come out of the burning room while her mother could not escape. They also raised the possibility, alleging that Kavita may have died before the fire broke out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deaths have raised questions among the woman’s family members, who have sought a thorough investigation. They questioned how the two-year-old girl could have managed to come out of the burning room while her mother could not escape. They also raised the possibility, alleging that Kavita may have died before the fire broke out. {{/usCountry}}

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