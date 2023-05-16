Ludhiana: Neighbour arrested for rape bid on 8-yr-old

The Shimlapuri police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly attempting a rape bid on an 8-year-old girl by luring her with fast food and taking her to an isolated place.

A case has been registered against Dharminder Kumar under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the IPC and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against at Shimlapuri police station (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The locals noticed that the accused, who is a neighbour of the victim, was sexually assaulting the girl and nabbed him. He was later handed over to police.

Sub inspector Ranji Singh said that a case has been registered against Dharminder Kumar under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the IPC and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against at Shimlapuri police station.

In his statements to police, the father of the victim stated that he sells burgers on a hand cart. On Monday evening, he was selling burgers in a vegetable market, while his daughter was at home.

He said that he received a call from one of his friends that a man was trying to rape his daughter in a vacant plot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant stated that he immediately rushed to the spot. His daughter told him that she was present at home when the accused came. The accused lured him with fast food and took her to an isolated place on his cycle where he attempted rape on her. On hearing her cries, the locals gathered there and rescued her.

He added that the accused lives near the house of the victim and was aware that the girl used to stay alone at home most of the time.