Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab’s Patiala

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab’s Patiala

ByPress Trust of India, Rajpura
Jul 15, 2023 12:08 AM IST

A 38-year-old man was arrested on the charge of desecrating Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, in a gurdwara in Nardu village here, said police.

A case under section 295 A of the IPC has been registered. (Representational Photo)
Joravar Singh alias Billu, after entering the Sikh shrine, allegedly sat on the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib, said police.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred in broad daylight, causing immediate commotion among the ‘Sangat’ present at the gurdwara.

Several devotees apprehended the accused, reportedly mentally unstable, and handed him over to the local police.

Station House Officer Sukhwinder Singh said, “The accused has been arrested, and we are conducting an investigation into the matter.” He said a case under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC has been registered.

