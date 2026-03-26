Man arrested for killing live-in partner in Jhajjar

The Jhajjar police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the blind murder mystery of a woman, whose body was found in the fields of Mattan village on March 22, with the arrest of her live-in partner. The police identified the victim as Mamta, 37, a resident of Bahadurgarh, and the accused as truck driver Rinku, a native of Mandothi village in Jhajjar. A case has been registered against the accused under charges of murder. (HT Photo for representation)

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said, “There were some tattoos of names on the woman’s hand. Initially, we grilled several people and traced the phone number used to report about a woman’s body lying in the fields. The phone belonged to the deceased, and the caller was identified as her live-in partner, Rinku. The call records showed frequent calls between the two.”

Mandothi police check-post in-charge Mukesh Kumar said that the woman Mamta got married to a Rohtak resident eight-years-ago, and after some years both started living separately without taking divorce. “She later befriended Rinku and both started living together in Sonepat for the last two years. Frequent quarrels took place between the couple as the woman was allegedly in contact with some other person,” said Kumar.

According to the police, Rinku told them that he along with Mamta was going from Sonepat to his native village Mandothi in his truck on March 21 when a quarrel occurred between them.

“Rinku hit her with some sharp-edged weapon and after some distance, she lost consciousness and died. Then, he drove the truck to the Mattan village and threw Mamta’s body in the fields. Then, he called from her phone that a body was lying in the fields,” said police officials. A case has been registered against Rinku under charges of murder.