Man arrested for sexual assault, murder of 7-yr-old girl in Kaithal village

: The Kaithal police have arrested a man on charges of sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl, whose half-burnt body was recovered after she mysteriously went missing from Kurar village in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said that accused Pawan Kumar, resident of the same village, has been arrested and booked under sections 376(B), 376(A)(B), 366A, 302, 201 of the IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the family members, the girl went missing at around 10 am on Saturday when she was playing outside her home. With the help of villagers, the police launched a search to find the girl and later found her body in a deserted place at the village outskirts. The victim is the eldest of the four children in the family and her father is a labourer.

Gurmit Singh, a resident of the village, said that the police have accessed a video grab of the CCTV and a youth from the village was reportedly seen taking the victim along within him on Saturday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The villagers said that the accused is also a drug addict and they suspected the involvement of more people in the case.