Husband arrested for murder of Haryana woman who went missing 2 months ago

The Jhajjar police have arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death at his office in Bhiwani’s Tosham and later burning her body with the help of his father nearly two months ago.

The accused has been identified as Anil of Bhiwani.

He was produced before a local court in Jhajjar and sent to five-day police remand.

Addressing a press conference Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Arpit Jain said the victim, Pooja’s father had lodged a complaint on May 22 that his daughter and her husband had visited his house but they did not reach home and their mobile phones were switched-off.

“We had lodged a missing person’s complaint on May 27 and started investigation into the matter. During the probe, it came to fore that Anil had killed his wife by strangling her as he got offended after finding that she was talking to his ex-wife. After killing her, he allegedly burnt the body in a forest land in Tosham. The accused’s father had helped him dispose of the body. To destroy evidence, he also burnt his own mobile phone as well as that of his wife,” said the SP.

The accused had married two women earlier too, the cop added.

