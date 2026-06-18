Man arrested over fatal stabbing of Punjab-origin youth in London

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old Indian-origin man in the UK have arrested a man on suspicion of his murder, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

Gurbhej Singh was the victim of a roadside knife attack resulting in a murder investigation after he died at the scene last week.

Gurbhej Singh was the victim of a roadside knife attack resulting in a murder investigation after he died at the scene last week. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Southall, West London, on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering Singh and remains in police custody.

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“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries since Singh’s death last week, which have led us to arrest a suspect on suspicion of his murder,” said detective chief inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation for the Met Police. “I am aware of the concern that this tragic incident will have caused locally and I would like to thank the community for their patience while we have carried out our enquiries at the scene,” she said.

“I also want to thank those who have provided CCTV and other information that has helped us piece together what happened on the night of Singh’s death. My thoughts remain with Singh’s family and loved ones,” she added.

Singh was attacked on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane, in Southall, along with another man in his 30s, who was treated at the hospital and has since been discharged. The Met Police said officers attended with paramedics after being called to the scene in the early hours of June 10 by the London Ambulance Service. However, despite the efforts of medical staff, Singh – who had suffered a knife wound – was pronounced dead at the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The Met Police said six have since been released with no further action, while the seventh remains on police bail while their murder investigation continues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. The Met Police said six have since been released with no further action, while the seventh remains on police bail while their murder investigation continues. {{/usCountry}}

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