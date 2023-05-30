Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30k intoxicating tablets seized in Ambala, 2 held

30k intoxicating tablets seized in Ambala, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 30, 2023 01:08 AM IST

The Ambala SP said Mangat Singh, who had been into drug trade for several years, disclosed that he bought drugs from Kumar and sold them for four times the actual price

The Ambala police arrested a man, along with his supplier from Kurukshetra, after recovering 30,000 intoxicating tablets, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mangat Singh and Surendra Kumar, a medical store owner, said Ambala police. (Getty images)

The accused were identified as Mangat Singh and Surendra Kumar, a medical store owner.

The SP said Singh, who had been into drug trade for several years, disclosed that he bought drugs from Kumar and sold them for four times the actual price.

In another case, a team from CIA-1 staff arrested an Uttar Pradesh native, Mahaveer, with 1.15 kg of opium at Shahpur village on NH-44.

Similarly, CIA-Shahzadpur team arrested Sonu Singh of Kurukshetra and a local, Rohit, with 90.65 gm heroin in Saha. Separate cases have been lodged.

Man held with opium

Panchkula A man was caught with 670 gm opium from a bus stand in Ratewali village on Sunday. The accused, identified as Rohtash, 27, of Ratewali, is a daily wage labourer. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to four-day police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drug trade ndps act
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP