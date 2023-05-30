30k intoxicating tablets seized in Ambala, 2 held

The Ambala police arrested a man, along with his supplier from Kurukshetra, after recovering 30,000 intoxicating tablets, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mangat Singh and Surendra Kumar, a medical store owner.

The SP said Singh, who had been into drug trade for several years, disclosed that he bought drugs from Kumar and sold them for four times the actual price.

In another case, a team from CIA-1 staff arrested an Uttar Pradesh native, Mahaveer, with 1.15 kg of opium at Shahpur village on NH-44.

Similarly, CIA-Shahzadpur team arrested Sonu Singh of Kurukshetra and a local, Rohit, with 90.65 gm heroin in Saha. Separate cases have been lodged.

Man held with opium

Panchkula A man was caught with 670 gm opium from a bus stand in Ratewali village on Sunday. The accused, identified as Rohtash, 27, of Ratewali, is a daily wage labourer. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was produced before a court on Monday and sent to four-day police custody.

