Man attacked with sticks after spat with auto drivers in Zirakpur

Zirakpur police have registered a case after a man was attacked with sticks following an altercation with auto-rickshaw drivers on Wednesday night. The group attacked him, causing injuries, before fleeing the spot. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital, Panchkula. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Mohit Singh, who works at a local vegetable market. According to the complaint, Singh was on his way to attend a party at his friend’s house in Ravinder Enclave when the incident took place. Around 8.30 pm, while parking his motorcycle near the house, his bike accidentally grazed an auto-rickshaw.

Singh stated that the rickshaw driver, along with some other drivers present in the area, began abusing him. He tried to pacify them but the situation escalated. Singh then called his friend Rahul for help and went to his friend’s house for the party.

Later, when Singh came out to return home, he alleged that a group of auto drivers confronted him again. This time, some of them were carrying sticks. The group attacked him, causing injuries, before fleeing the spot. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital, Panchkula.

Following his complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials said an investigation is underway to identify all those involved in the assault. Teams are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area and recording witness statements to establish the sequence of events. “We are verifying the victim’s version and trying to trace the accused auto drivers,” said a cop.