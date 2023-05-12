Dera Bassi man booked for driving wife to suicide

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 12, 2023 07:10 AM IST

The accused was booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the father of the woman, who was 32 years old

The Dera Bassi police have booked a 40-year-old man for abetment to suicide after his wife hanged herself from the ceiling fan at their house in Mubarakpur on Tuesday.

In another abetment to suicide case, police booked a Delhi resident after a 40-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Lalru. The case was registered against Raju Chawla of Delhi and his unidentified accomplices on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, who said the accused were harassing him over a monetary dispute.

