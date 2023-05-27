Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
8-year-old girl raped in Faridkot, neighbour booked

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
May 27, 2023 10:36 PM IST

Sub-inspector Gurmail Kaur said, “In the complaint, the victim’s father said when he came back from work on Friday evening his daughter was scared and when he asked about the reason, she told him about the incident.” The police booked the neighbour for allegedly raping the girl in Faridkot district

The district police have booked a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Faridkot district on Saturday. Sub-inspector Gurmail Kaur said, “In the complaint, the victim’s father said when he came back from work on Friday evening his daughter was scared and when he asked about the reason, she told him about the incident. The accused lives in front of the victim’s house and raped her when nobody was at home. He even threatened her with dire consequences if she told about this to anyone. We have started the investigation and conducting raids to nab the accused,” she added.

A case was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Faridkot city police station.

