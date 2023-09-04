Mohali: Consumer booked for blackmailing gas agency owner

A man was booked on Sunday for blackmailing an LPG cylinder agency owner after accusing the agency of delivering an underweight gas cylinder. Investigating officer of Mataur police station Jagpal Singh said a case has been registered and an investigation is on. He said the accused is on the run. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Ugrasen, a resident of Sector 66- A, Mohali.

Gas agency owner Ravinder Kaur of Phase 10, Mohali, in her complaint, said her gas agency was supplying cooking gas cylinders to Ugrasen for the past four years. On August 18, the staff of her agency delivered a gas cylinder at Ugrasen’s house, where he indulged in a heated argument with the staff and accused them of pilferage and supplying an underweight cylinder.

Kaur said after she learned about the complaint, she visited Ugrasen’s house to address the issue. However, he demanded money to settle the matter and started blackmailing her. After the accused told her that many agencies had been closed following his complaints in the past, Kaur reported the matter to the police.

The accused was booked under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mataur police station investigating officer Jagpal Singh said a case had been registered and investigation was on. He said the accused was on the run.

